Walk to end Alzheimer’s at Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Ed Smith Stadium was transformed from a baseball stadium to a garden of flowers for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

Over six hundred walkers carried promise garden flowers that were colored to represent how the disease affected them. Some participants had lost family members due to the disease and walk in hopes helping to end it for good.

“It’s important to come out and walk for me because my grandfather passed from Alzheimer’s dementia, so we’ve been doing this since we moved to Sarasota in 2017. We hope to make a difference and raise the funds to help them find a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Joette George, a walk participant.

The event’s goal was to raise $175,000, but they exceeded expectations at $196,000.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.