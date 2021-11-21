Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Walk to end Alzheimer’s at Ed Smith Stadium

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday, Ed Smith Stadium was transformed from a baseball stadium to a garden of flowers for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

Over six hundred walkers carried promise garden flowers that were colored to represent how the disease affected them. Some participants had lost family members due to the disease and walk in hopes helping to end it for good.

“It’s important to come out and walk for me because my grandfather passed from Alzheimer’s dementia, so we’ve been doing this since we moved to Sarasota in 2017. We hope to make a difference and raise the funds to help them find a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Joette George, a walk participant.

The event’s goal was to raise $175,000, but they exceeded expectations at $196,000.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on bridge in Sarasota
All lanes open on bridge after single-vehicle crash in Sarasota
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part III
Generic photo of an ambulance.
High school soccer player airlifted after Thursday injury in Sarasota
This woman is suspected of stealing a purse Nov. 9.
Woman sought in theft case

Latest News

Turkey giveaway at Manatee County Salvation Army
ev2
Affordable housing among the problems JFCS hopes to address next
ev1
JFCS celebrating 35 years of community service to people needing a hand upward
Clearwater aquarium to hold Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin this weekend