Protest on Rittenhouse verdict scheduled to be held Sunday in Sarasota

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At least three organizations in the Suncoast are planning to protest the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in connection to a 2020 shooting during unrest in Kenosha, Wis.

Three organizations; The Leaders Rights Organization, Women’s Voices of SW Florida and The Party for Socialism and Liberation - Florida will be hosting the event which takes place Sunday evening beginning at 5 p.m. outside the Sarasota County Courthouse.

You can read more here.

