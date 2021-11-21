Protest on Rittenhouse verdict scheduled to be held Sunday in Sarasota
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At least three organizations in the Suncoast are planning to protest the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.
Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in connection to a 2020 shooting during unrest in Kenosha, Wis.
Three organizations; The Leaders Rights Organization, Women’s Voices of SW Florida and The Party for Socialism and Liberation - Florida will be hosting the event which takes place Sunday evening beginning at 5 p.m. outside the Sarasota County Courthouse.
