One last day in the 80s!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday’s weather is very much like Saturday - Low 80s and a little breezy afternoon, along with an isolated shower or two. Still no red tide reported near our Suncoast beaches recently. Humidity is on the higher side, too. We’re tracking a strong cold front that will drop south across the Suncoast Monday. Much cooler and drier air returns Tuesday, followed by a gradually warm-up for Thanksgiving, taking us back into the upper 70s. Travel weather is quiet for us locally, but parts of the country will deal with travel delays for this busy travel holiday.

