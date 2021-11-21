Advertise With Us
Chihuahua rescued from storm drain in Hillsborough County

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where a small Chihuahua fell into a storm drain in the Clair-mel area.

The deputies used personal tools to open the storm cover with the help of Public Works. After the dog was rescued, Deputy Hanen fed the dog while other responding officer Deputy Holley warmed him up.

The puppy is doing okay, and has been transferred to a local Animal Hospital for treatment.

