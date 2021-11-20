Advertise With Us
Warm weekend, then a big cool down before Thanksgiving!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beach conditions are breezy Saturday, otherwise warm temps in the low 80s for our afternoons. Still no red tide reported near our Suncoast beaches recently. Humidity is on the higher side and there’s a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. We’re tracking a strong cold front that will drop south across the Suncoast Monday. Much cooler and drier air returns Tuesday, followed by a gradually warm up for Thanksgiving, taking us back into the upper 70s. Travel weather is quiet for us locally, but parts of the country will deal with travel delays for this busy travel holiday.

Highs Thanksgiving
Highs Thanksgiving(Station)

