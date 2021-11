SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Monday November 22nd, The Salvation Army is hosting a free turkey giveaway.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Center for Worship Community Center at 5328 24th St. E., Bradenton, Florida.

The event runs until supplies run out.

