Migrant Tea Celebration readys to gift hundreds of quilts to migrant families

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The holidays can be tough when you’re far from home and sometimes a kind gesture can mean the world.

That’s why the Manatee Church Women United and the Manatee County School District partnered to make this holiday special for hundreds of local migrant families.

Church members gathered for the annual Migrant Tea Celebration. It’s a gathering where these women step up to help migrant student families by gifting them handmade quilts.

They’re all woven with dedication to help make migrants feel more at home.

We spoke to a student who got a quilt like these when he moved here from Mexico. For him, the gift was a special thing because it’s a symbol of love.

“It made me realize the school, county care about me,” Christian Moreno-Hernandez said. “It gave me the little push or love I needed to continue and do better at school.”

Those efforts are going to reach a lot of families. More than 400 migrant families are going to be gifted the quilts along with other goodies for the holidays.

