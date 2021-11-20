Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Migrant Tea Celebration readys to gift hundreds of quilts to migrant families

It's an annual tradition designed to help migrants feel more at home this holiday season.
It's an annual tradition designed to help migrants feel more at home this holiday season.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The holidays can be tough when you’re far from home and sometimes a kind gesture can mean the world.

That’s why the Manatee Church Women United and the Manatee County School District partnered to make this holiday special for hundreds of local migrant families.

Church members gathered for the annual Migrant Tea Celebration. It’s a gathering where these women step up to help migrant student families by gifting them handmade quilts.

They’re all woven with dedication to help make migrants feel more at home.

We spoke to a student who got a quilt like these when he moved here from Mexico. For him, the gift was a special thing because it’s a symbol of love.

“It made me realize the school, county care about me,” Christian Moreno-Hernandez said. “It gave me the little push or love I needed to continue and do better at school.”

Those efforts are going to reach a lot of families. More than 400 migrant families are going to be gifted the quilts along with other goodies for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on bridge in Sarasota
All lanes open on bridge after single-vehicle crash in Sarasota
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Generic photo of an ambulance.
High school soccer player airlifted after Thursday injury in Sarasota
Gabby Petito STILL
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, Part 4
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part III

Latest News

Clearwater aquarium to hold Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin this weekend
graphic
Warm weekend, then a big cool down before Thanksgiving!
Sarasota Memorial Hospital updates their COVID-19 vaccine police.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital updates its COVID-19 vaccine policy for workers
Beautiful start to the weekend from the Ringling Bridge
A few clouds and a breezy weekend ahead