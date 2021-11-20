A few clouds and a breezy weekend ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A breezy weekend can be expected with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts occasionally. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend with only a few isolated showers expected. The rain chance is only at 20% both Saturday and Sunday for a few showers later in the day.

Now highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 each day with lows in the mid to upper 60s so a pretty mild weekend with temperatures slightly above average. Monday we begin to see a bit of a change with a cold front advancing across the southeast U.S. This front will usher in the coldest air of the season which is due to arrive here on Tuesday.

Monday look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times with a high around 77 degrees. Winds will be picking up out of the SSE at 15-20 mph. By Monday evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few passing showers as the cold front moves through. The rain chance is only at 20% for a few showers through early Tuesday morning.

Big chill moves in Tuesday (WWSB)

Winds will switch around to the NW then N on Tuesday bringing in much cooler air. The high on Tuesday will only reach into the mid 60s. Skies will clear for Tuesday night and allow the temperatures to fall into the mid 40s for most and even some lower 40s well inland to start the day on Wednesday.

Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures right around 70 degrees.

For boaters there is a small craft advisory in effect through Noon Saturday. Winds will be out of the ENE at 15-20 knots and seas 3-5 feet offshore and choppy conditions a mile offshore. Look for less wind in the intracoastal waterways.

