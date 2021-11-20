Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Asolo Repertory Theatre cancels Saturday’s performance of Hair

Asolo Theatre
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you had tickets for Asolo Rep’s Saturday performance of “Hair”, the show has been cancelled.

 A member of the company has tested positive for COVID-19, and while the rest of the company tested negative, there are additional non-COVID related illnesses that prevent this performance from moving forward as planned.

To rescheduled your tickets, you can call the box office at 941.351.8000. The office will be open until 8pm this evening and will reopen Monday, November 22 at 10am.

If you would prefer to avoid the phone queue and schedule a call, click here, and the office will call you back at your requested time.

