Woman sought in theft case

This woman is suspected of stealing a purse Nov. 9.
This woman is suspected of stealing a purse Nov. 9.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was apparently seen on video stealing a purse.

The Sarasota Police Department posted a tweet showing surveillance video capturing a woman taking a purse from a restaurant on St. Armands Circle on Nov. 9.

Police say credit cards inside the purse were later used by someone other than the card’s owner. You can watch the video below.

If you recognize her, please call Detective Greene at 941-263-6064.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

