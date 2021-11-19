Woman sought in theft case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was apparently seen on video stealing a purse.

The Sarasota Police Department posted a tweet showing surveillance video capturing a woman taking a purse from a restaurant on St. Armands Circle on Nov. 9.

Police say credit cards inside the purse were later used by someone other than the card’s owner. You can watch the video below.

If you recognize her, please call Detective Greene at 941-263-6064.

