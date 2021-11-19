Van Wezel’s newest production tells the story of passengers stranded after 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A true story behind the events on 9/11 that inspired a Broadway show is coming to Sarasota.

“Come From Away,” is based on the book “The Day the World Came to Town.” When the attacks happened, 38 planes were diverted out of the United States to a small town on the island of Newfoundland. Everyone on board ended up staying there for several days.

One of those stranded passengers lives in Bradenton and shared her story with ABC7 on Thursday.

“My husband and I had been living in London for about 30 years, and we were going to a wedding in Santa Barbara and as I was sitting on the plane, the little screen on the back was no longer saying Chicago, it was saying Gander, Newfoundland, and I couldn’t understand why,” said Eileen Cantarella.

Cantarella and thousands of other airline passengers had no idea. The United States was under attack. The U.S. airspace was closed, forcing 38 jetliners to land at Gander International Airport.

The population of Gander went from just over 10,000 to 17,000.

“We were there about five days and I have to say, the people of Gander, Newfoundland were the most welcoming and gracious folk,” Cantarella told ABC7. “They took us and took care of us. They even had people from our planes in their homes.”

Cantarella said the community came together and helped them. This is an experience she said she was privileged to have been a part of.

Now, this story is being told on Broadway. “Come From Away” runs from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28. To purchase tickets, click here.

