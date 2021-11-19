Suncoast businesses react to new Florida bills limiting vaccine mandates

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at C’est La Vie! restaurant in Sarasota and their bosses just hearing the news about the new law, essentially banning vaccine mandates for businesses and schools in Florida.

“I believe vaccination is very important in my own opinion,” said Christophe Coutelle, Owner of C’est La Vie!. “When I could, I did it for me and I really work with all my employees to just advise.”

Many business owners ABC7 approached on Main Street in Sarasota and their employees not wanting to talk about this issue, saying it’s just too controversial. It is getting a lot of mixed reactions.

“Some employee groups have already expressed concern about being required to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jay Wolfson, Professor of Public Health at USF. “Others have expressed concern that there aren’t sufficient protections for them against unvaccinated employees, so there’s an interesting balance that has been created here.”

Many businesses just want some clarity on the issue because they say it’s already very challenging running a business.

“I think what the business community is looking for is clear direction,” said Heather Kasten, President, and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. “They want to be able to serve their patrons, they want to be able to serve their employees to the best of their ability and so there has been some confusion around all of this.”

A big concern for business owners with the new legislation is the steep penalties.

“If the government tells me to comply, I have to comply, it’s the law,” said Coutelle. “It’s what we try to do for every single aspect of the business.”

