Social media reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict remains polarized

(WWSB) - After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.

Immediately, politicians, journalists and others took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the verdict.

This is America. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse committed no crimes.



Acquitted on ALL COUNTS!



Now do BLM… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 19, 2021

The Rittenhouse jury just gave Biden his second colonoscopy of the day. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2021

I don't want to hear a word about how privilege is a myth again. Rittenhouse had every intent to do what he did and we all watched him walk for it. You've lost your humanity and you don't believe in a just system if you think this is right. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) November 19, 2021

