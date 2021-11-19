Pedestrian killed by semi on highway in Arcadia, troopers say

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 36-year-old man from Arcadia was killed Thursday afternoon, hit by a truck while he was standing in the middle of a highway, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

A semi-trailer was traveling north on U.S. 17, in the left lane, approaching NE Fiveash Street shortly after noon, troopers say.

The Arcadia man was standing in the center of northbound lanes of the highway. The semi steered left to try to avoid him, but the pedestrian ran into the right side of the truck.

He was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

