Overnight lane closures on Anna Maria Island Draw Bridge scheduled for Nov. 21

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation will be making overnight repairs to the Anna Maria Island draw bridge on State Road 64/Manatee Avenue.

The repairs will begin Sunday, Nov. 21, and run through Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists can expect flagging operations in the east bound right lane and should use caution in the area.

