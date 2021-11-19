Officials: 1 juvenile flown to hospital after medical emergency in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One juvenile was flown to the hospital on Thursday night after a medical emergency, according to an official with Sarasota County Emergency Services.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to the medical emergency in the 2100 block of Bahia Vista Street around 7:30 p.m.

The juvenile was allegedly flown as a “trauma alert.”

There are no other details at this time. We will keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

