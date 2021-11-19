Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Lanes closed on double bridges in Sarasota for single-vehicle crash

Crash on bridge in Sarasota
Crash on bridge in Sarasota(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lanes are closed on the double bridges in Sarasota for a single-vehicle crash.

The lanes of double bridges near the 700 block of John Ringling Boulevard are closed.

There is possible structural damage to the bridge, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

If you are leaving St. Armands or Lido Key, police said you should re-route through Longboat Key.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part III
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Laundrie Search
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part II
Generic photo of an ambulance.
High school soccer player airlifted after Thursday injury in Sarasota
11_17 Crash Tuttle
Road back open after accident in Sarasota County

Latest News

A couple in Sarasota who both survived cancer.
No Shave November: Sarasota couple defeats cancer
A couple in Sarasota who both survived cancer.
Sarasota couple defeat cancer with the help of each other
Nora Bullwinkel, 10, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Falls,...
DOH-Manatee now offering COVID vaccines for children
All six members of the Hawkins family were hurt, and their home was destroyed when a fire...
Bradenton family recovering, searching for home after apartment fire