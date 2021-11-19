Lanes closed on double bridges in Sarasota for single-vehicle crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lanes are closed on the double bridges in Sarasota for a single-vehicle crash.

The lanes of double bridges near the 700 block of John Ringling Boulevard are closed.

There is possible structural damage to the bridge, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

If you are leaving St. Armands or Lido Key, police said you should re-route through Longboat Key.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

