DOH-Manatee now offering COVID vaccines for children

Nora Bullwinkel, 10, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Falls,...
Nora Bullwinkel, 10, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Falls, Wis. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.(Max Cotton)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has announced that it will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children as young as 5 years old.

To book no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations for both children and adults, call (941) 242-6649.

DOH-Manatee is booking appointments at the following locations:

Children and Young Adults Ages 5-17 Years Old (Schools in Session)

Main Campus, 410 Sixth Avenue East

M-F, 1:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Children and Young Adults Ages 5-17 Years Old (Schools on Holiday Break)

Main Campus, 410 Sixth Avenue East

Nov. 22-24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 27-Jan. 5, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Manatee South Center, 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of US41 and Westmoreland)

Nov. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 22, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Adults Ages 18 Years Old and Up

Main Campus, 410 Sixth Avenue East

M-F, 8 a.m.-noon

Manatee South Center, 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of US41 and Westmoreland)

M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Children who get vaccinated will be treated to “goodie bags” filled with coloring pages, crayons, stickers, buttons and special vaccination card holders.

The bags also include coupons for free admission to The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (with purchase of an adult admission) and a flyer encouraging anyone who gets vaccinated to present his/her vaccination card at Menchie’s for 5 oz. of free frozen yogurt.

