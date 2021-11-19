Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Crews repairing gas leak at Honore and Wilkinson

A gas leak has closed a section of Honore Avenue Friday morning.
A gas leak has closed a section of Honore Avenue Friday morning.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A portion of Honore Avenue is blocked off Friday morning between Bee Ridge Road and Proctor Road as crews repair a gas line.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Sarasota County Fire Department and TECO Energy crews are on the scene.

A construction crew hit a gas line about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Honore and Wilkinson Road, the sheriff’s office said. The intersection will be closed until crews repair the gas line. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

ABC7 News at 11pm - November 18, 2021