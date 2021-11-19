Crews repairing gas leak at Honore and Wilkinson

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A portion of Honore Avenue is blocked off Friday morning between Bee Ridge Road and Proctor Road as crews repair a gas line.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Sarasota County Fire Department and TECO Energy crews are on the scene.

A construction crew hit a gas line about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Honore and Wilkinson Road, the sheriff’s office said. The intersection will be closed until crews repair the gas line. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.