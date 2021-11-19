Cold front moves past tonight with skies slowly clearing for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture remains in place across the Suncoast but the instability of the atmosphere is lacking today.

A breezy northeasterly wind will develop and small craft advisories will be up for the second half of the afternoon and into the overnight and Saturday morning. There could be some 5-foot swells.

There are currently no rip current advisories in effect but the risk is increasing and beachgoers should watch lifeguard flags today and tomorrow.

The northeast wind could bring in a shower or two today, but in general the rain chance is low today.

A front will pass by tonight and high pressure will build in tomorrow and rain will end. The northeast wind will keep us in the sun and cloud mix but temperatures will not drop much. The front will bring some drier air to the Suncoast through Monday.

Monday night a stronger cold front will approach and send temperatures plunging. Expect highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 60s and lows in the 40s. We will warm by Thanksgiving.

