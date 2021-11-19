Clouds may obscure view of partial lunar eclipse overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The longest partial lunar eclipse since 600 years ago on Friday morning may not be visible for some due to cloud cover still lingering from the nearby front. Right now the the chances of clearing skies is at 50%. The system which brought all the clouds with some light rain on Friday will still linger on as the front pulls up stationary. This front along with some moisture will bring some clouds and a 20% chance for a few showers on Friday.

The high on Friday expected to reach into the upper 70s for most with some low 80s well inland. It will start to get breezy by midday with winds picking up to 10-15 mph and gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Saturday with the front still hanging around we can expect to see variable cloudiness along with a 20% chance for a few showers at times mainly inland and during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s near the coast and low 80s well inland. It will stay breezy on Saturday with winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a high around 80 with only a 10% chance for a P.M. shower and still breezy throughout the day.

Monday we begin to see another cold front moving in and this one will be much stronger as it blasts through our area late Monday night through early Tuesday morning. This front will not have much moisture to work with so we will not see much rain develop with this front. The rain chance is only at 20% for a passing shower or two.

Mild but some clouds for the weekend (WWSB)

Grab your jackets for Tuesday as the we start out in the upper 40s for lows and the high is only expected to reach into the low to mid 60s. With winds out of the NNW it will feel very chilly under plenty of sunshine.

The coldest morning will be Wednesday with lows in the low to mid 40s inland and upper 40s near the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine for Wednesday with a high around 70 degrees.

For Thanksgiving we will see a nice day temperatures start out in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees by mid day. The humidity will stay quite nice as well.

For boaters expect winds out of the NE at 10-15 knots with seas 2-4 feet offshore and 1-2 feet in the bay. There will be a light chop in the bay and a moderate chop in the Gulf.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.