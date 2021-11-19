Advertise With Us
Clearwater aquarium to hold Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin this weekend

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin will span four days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Winter died last week from a gastrointestinal infection. She was best known as the star of the film “A Dolphin’s Tale” and inspired fans after her tail was amputated when it became entangled in a crab trap rope, cutting off circulation. But the prosthetic tail and the dolphin’s miraculous recovery offered hopes to many with illnesses and disabilities.

The Celebration of Life starts Saturday, Nov. 20 with extended dates through Wednesday, Nov. 24 to celebrate Winter’s life and the impact she made.

Guests are invited to bring their memories of Winter and to enjoy the beautiful home she helped Clearwater Marine Aquarium build for her and all non-releasable animals.

In remembrance of Winter’s 16 years of life, admission to the aquarium will be reduced to $16 on Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21. A portion of all funds go towards the care of our rescued and resident animals as well as our mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine life.

There will be flower arrangements and visual tributes. Original footage of Winter’s rescue, her life and those she touched through her inspiring story will also be shown in the Dolphin Tale theater throughout each day.

You can learn more on the website RememberingWinter.com

