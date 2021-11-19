City of Sarasota writes letter to Clearwater Marine Aquarium in honor of Winter the Dolphin

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has sent a letter of condolences to Clearwater Marine Aquarium following the loss of Winter the Dolphin.

The 16-year-old bottlenose dolphin died last week following a battle with a gastrointestinal infection. The dolphin was loved by millions after being fitted with a prosthetic tail after losing hers as an infant. She was most famously known for her starring role in “A Dolphin Tale.”

A celebration of life for Winter will be held this weekend at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. You can learn more about that here.

“Winter taught by example that our differences can be used by God to encourage others,” reads the letter from Mayor Erik Arroyo.

You can read the letter in its entirety below.

