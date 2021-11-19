Bradenton family recovering, searching for home after apartment fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton family of six is back together and looking for a new home after all of them were caught in the chaos of an apartment fire.

Their home was one of the 16 units destroyed at the Aaron Lake Apartments when an air vent malfunction sparked a fire and all six of them ended up in the hospital with injuries.

Kevin Hawkins has deep gashes on both of his legs from bursting through glass windows and his wife Jessica and four young children were all sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Holding his baby, J.J., Kevin talked about his kids’ remarkable recovery.

“It’s amazing, dude,” he said. “Like I said, they’re resilient. They bounce back so quick. They bounce back quicker than we did.”

The young family is now focusing on its future as they search for a new home. Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is raising money for families displaced by the Aaron Lakes Apartment fire through a GoFundMe account.

The Hawkins family said those donations, plus the other help they’ve had from the community, will go a long way.

”Everyone’s just come together,” he said. “It’s awesome seeing that.”

They’re hoping to have a new home before Christmas, and then they can hopefully put this disaster behind them.

