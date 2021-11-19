Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton family recovering, searching for home after apartment fire

All six members of the Hawkins family were hurt, and their home was destroyed when a fire...
All six members of the Hawkins family were hurt, and their home was destroyed when a fire ignited at the Aaron Lake Apartment complex in early November.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton family of six is back together and looking for a new home after all of them were caught in the chaos of an apartment fire.

Their home was one of the 16 units destroyed at the Aaron Lake Apartments when an air vent malfunction sparked a fire and all six of them ended up in the hospital with injuries.

Kevin Hawkins has deep gashes on both of his legs from bursting through glass windows and his wife Jessica and four young children were all sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Holding his baby, J.J., Kevin talked about his kids’ remarkable recovery.

“It’s amazing, dude,” he said. “Like I said, they’re resilient. They bounce back so quick. They bounce back quicker than we did.”

The young family is now focusing on its future as they search for a new home. Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is raising money for families displaced by the Aaron Lakes Apartment fire through a GoFundMe account.

The Hawkins family said those donations, plus the other help they’ve had from the community, will go a long way.

”Everyone’s just come together,” he said. “It’s awesome seeing that.”

They’re hoping to have a new home before Christmas, and then they can hopefully put this disaster behind them.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part III
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Laundrie Search
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part II
Generic photo of an ambulance.
High school soccer player airlifted after Thursday injury in Sarasota
11_17 Crash Tuttle
Road back open after accident in Sarasota County

Latest News

Nora Bullwinkel, 10, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Falls,...
DOH-Manatee now offering COVID vaccines for children
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Overnight lane closures on Anna Maria Island Draw Bridge scheduled for Nov. 21
This woman is suspected of stealing a purse Nov. 9.
Woman sought in theft case
Clearwater aquarium to hold Celebration of Life for Winter the Dolphin this weekend