Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County opens its 67th annual Christmas Tree Lot

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County will be operating its 67th Annual Christmas Tree Lot, a community tradition since 1954.

The lot will open Friday, Nov. 26. The tree lot will be located between Publix at Westgate Shopping Center at 3913 Manatee Avenue West, and McKelvey Park in Bradenton. Also adjacent to Jessie P. Miller Elementary School, the tree lot is scheduled to be open until December 17, while supplies last.

“There is no better way to end our 75th anniversary year than with our 67th Annual Christmas Tree Lot,” said Dawn Stanhope, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County. “Last year, people were ready to get out and fill their homes with the holiday spirit and we sold out quickly. We’re expecting the same this year, so get your trees early. We look forward to seeing everyone at the tree lot.”

On opening weekend, the lot will be open Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 28 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After opening weekend, the lot will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays; open Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. To ensure everyone’s safety the number of people allowed onto the lot at a time will be restricted to 20 and masks are recommended.

Purchases can be made using credit or debit cards, checks or money orders . Cash will not be accepted this year.

