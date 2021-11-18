Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Some rain for Thursday as a front approaches

Stronger cold front early next week
Futurecast for Thursday at 5 p.m. showing a wet commute home.
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beach chairs will be replaced by umbrellas on Thursday for rain, not for the sunshine. The UV index will be low as little sunshine in the forecast for Thursday as some moisture moves in from the south and a front moves in from the NW. These two features will force some rain into SW Florida. The best chance for rain will be during the late morning through the early morning on Friday. Look for mostly cloudy skies through the day with those clouds sticking around on Friday as the front stalls just to our south.

Look for heavier amounts of rain from Sarasota southward
The high on Thursday will be in the upper 70s with a 70% chance for rain from Sarasota southward and 60% through Manatee and Hardee Counties. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

The rain will be in and out through Thursday evening into early Friday morning with the chance for more showers at 50%. On Friday we will see most of the rain coming to the end but there could still be a few lingering showers hanging around along with plenty of clouds. The rain chance on Friday is at 30%. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Saturday the front will still be close enough to bring a mix of sun and clouds with partly cloudy skies expected. It will still be mild with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s. The rain chance slips to 20% for Saturday.

Sunday we will see a little more sunshine with breezy conditions still persisting. The high on Sunday will top out near the average of 80 degrees.

Showers and iso. thunderstorms for Thursday
Monday we start off warm with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s with a 20% chance for a few showers late in the day. A strong cold front will move through Monday night through early Tuesday morning. This front will bring in much cooler weather for Tuesday as skies clear and highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Jackets will be necessary for all on Wednesday as the coldest air of the season settles in. Lows will be in the mid 40s inland and even in the upper 40s near the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with a high only in the upper 60s.

For boaters look for winds out of the E in the morning at 10 knots and then switching around to the ENE at 10 later in the day.

