Sarasota man charged with possessing child porn

William C. Anderson
William C. Anderson(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail after admitting to downloading images and videos of child pornography, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they were tipped off by the Kik messenger service, which sent authorities information about a local user that uploaded 14 images and movies on Sept. 15.

A trace of the IP addresses revealed they were registered to a woman at a home in the 5000 block of DeSoto Parkway.

Deputies contacted the woman who agreed to meet with them at the sheriff’s office. She was accompanied by William C. Anderson, whom she described as her boyfriend.

During an interview, the woman denied having been inside the residence for more than 20 years, or having a Kik account, the email associated with the Kik account or of seeing any illegal images.

After being read his Miranda rights, deputies say Anderson admitted to having the Kik account and utilizing the email address.

Anderson also told deputies admitted he viewed the images, saying he has been search and downloading child pornography for four years.

A search warrant was executed on Anderson’s phone William’s cellular device. Forty pornographic images and videos showing female children approximately 4 to 14 years of age were found.

Anderson was arrested and charged with 40 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and a single count of transmission of child sexual abuse material by electronic device. He remains in custody on $615,000 bond while the investigation continues.

