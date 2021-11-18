Rare partial lunar eclipse tonight longest of its kind until 2669

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Eyes will be to the skies tonight as a rare partial lunar eclipse will take place. Lunar eclipses are not typically rare in fact they occur 2 to 5 times a year. However, most only take a couple hours. Tonight’s eclipse will last 6 hours in total.

There are different phases of an eclipse. The first phase is the penumbral eclipse, this is when the more diffuse outer shadow of Earth starts to cover the moon. This will occur at 1:02 AM. During this stage, you will not notice a major difference. Once the clock hits 2:18 AM, the moon will begin to be covered by Earth’s shadow. The shadow will continue to take over and maximize at 4:02 AM. This is a partial lunar eclipse meaning the full moon won’t be covered. However, it will be nearly total. 99.1% of the surface area of the moon will be covered. “There will be a tiny section of the moon still exposed, but as it gets to that maximum coverage thats when the moon will glow an orange/red color,” Howard Hochhalter, Planetarium Manager of Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, explained.

After the maximization, the moon will begin to re-appear and the partial eclipse will end at 5:47 AM. The penumbral eclipse will wrap up the end at 7:03 AM as the moon touches the horizon in Sarasota.

A big factor in seeing this eclipse will be the weather. With the overcast skies and rain today, the chances will be around 50/50. Some models hint at some thinning and breaking up of the clouds in the early morning hours. If the weather does not play out or one does not decide to go check it out, the next chance to see an eclipse of this time magnitude will be on February 8, 2669.

Eclipses generally come in pairs when there is one, another one is around the corner. In this case a total solar eclipse is set for December 4, 2021; however, one would have to travel to Antarctica to see it in totality. The next (total) lunar eclipse visible in Florida will be on May 15-16, 2022. Meanwhile the next solar eclipse that Florida will see will take place October 14, 2023 and will only be partial.

