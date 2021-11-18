Commissioner raising funds to help fire victims that lost everything

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Over $12,000 has been raised in relief for the 16 families who lost everything in a fire at Aaron Lake Apartments in Bradenton.

The fire occurred on Nov. 6, 2021. Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge announced today that the GoFundMe page he created is looking for a final push of donations over the weekends.

Funds will be given out to the families after Monday to offer more help before Thanksgiving. His goal is to bring the total up to $16,000 by Monday, which will give each family $1000.

So far the families have received $900 in aid from the Red Cross. They also received their deposits and last month’s rent back from Aaron Lake Apartments. Van Ostenbridge said that many of the fire victims are struggling to find new places to live in the current tight housing market.

