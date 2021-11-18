Advertise With Us
Rain today as a cold front approaches the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A disturbance to our south will lift north and moisture will spike across the area, interacting with an approaching cold front. This will bring light drizzle and patchy showers to the morning and mid-morning.

As the atmosphere moistens and a front approaches from the north, our rain chances will go up significantly this afternoon and evening. Waves of heavier rain will begin to increase around drive-time this evening and linger into the later evening.

Total rainfall amounts will be in the one-quarter to half-inch range with isolated pockets of over half-inch rains. There could be a thunderstorm or two.

Once the front is past the winds will pick up from the northeast and clouds will be blown in from the Atlantic on Friday and Saturday. Among the clouds could be an isolated shower, mostly impacting Hardee and DeSoto counties.

Clearing will take place on Sunday and Monday before the next and colder front moves in on Tuesday. This will lower the temperatures and humidity and bring sunny skies for the holiday.

