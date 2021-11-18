Advertise With Us
Overnight lane closures on Anna Maria Island Draw Bridge Schedule for Nov.21

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation will be making overnight repairs to the Anna Maria Island Draw Bridge on SR 64/Manatee Avenue.

The repairs will begin Sunday, November 21, and run through Tuesday, November 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists can expect flagging operations in the east bound right lane and should use caution in the area.

