Overnight lane closures on Anna Maria Island Draw Bridge Schedule for Nov.21

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation will be making overnight repairs to the Anna Maria Island Draw Bridge on SR 64/Manatee Avenue.

The repairs will begin Sunday, November 21, and run through Tuesday, November 23, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists can expect flagging operations in the east bound right lane and should use caution in the area.

