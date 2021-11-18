Advertise With Us
North Port man convicted of molesting two children

Gustavo Alberto Cruz
Gustavo Alberto Cruz(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has been convicted of molesting two young children in Lee County earlier this year, the state attorney’s office said.

Gustavo Alberto Cruz, 27, was found guilty of two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Cruz was convicted following a two-day trial in Lee County. Cruz was arrested in Sarasota after an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement was contacted after two child victims told a family member about being touched inappropriately by Cruz, while at a home in Lee County.

