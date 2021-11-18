Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man had claimed to be working for MSNBC.

NBC News said the man was a freelancer who never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations and never intended to photograph them.

The jurors are anonymous by order of the court.

Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.

Schroeder said the matter is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundrie Search
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part II
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part III
11_17 Crash Tuttle
Road back open after accident in Sarasota County
This rock fell off a truck and smashed through the windshield of a Jeep on I-75 Tuesday.
Rock smashes through families’ windshield on I-75

Latest News

This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden: US may not send top dignitaries to Beijing Olympics
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister...
Biden, Trudeau to discuss electric vehicle dispute at summit
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Divided House debates Democrats’ expansive social, climate bill