Memorial for Parrish teen killed in crash disappears for a 3rd time

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - As cars drive by on US 301 and 42 Avenue Road East in Ellenton, there is something missing.

For the third time in as many weeks, a memorial has disappeared. It’s for Mikeal Steele, the 17-year-old Parrish High School student who was killed by a drunk driver while riding on his motorcycle back in October of 2020.

“A mother mourning and people coming here to be able to mourn and remember Mikeal, and for somebody to come and try to take that away from them, for whatever reason, is just so heartless,” said Andy Ameres, Owner of the Shake Station restaurant.

The memorial has been set up on the property of the restaurant, which is near the area where this horrible crash happened. There are sentimental items that were part of this memorial such as Mikeal’s soccer shoes. Some of the waitresses at the restaurant remembering Mikeal as well, wearing his number 7 shirt. Ameres has this message for the thieves.

“If you have a heart or put yourself in her shoes, she just lost a child, it’s her baby,” said Ameres. “Those things may not mean much to you or anybody else, but they mean everything to her.”

There was a GPS connected to one of the items at the recent memorial. It did ping to a home nearby. The person at that home denied having anything to do with the disappearance of the memorial.

Michael’s mom Gaylee says the driver who is responsible for Mikeal’s death is currently free. He is facing 12 to 15 years in prison.

If you had seen anything regarding the disappearance of this memorial, you are asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

