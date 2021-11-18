Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Gadsden County deputy shot 3 times gifted check from colleagues around the state

Sheriff Morris presented the check on behalf of the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s...
Sheriff Morris presented the check on behalf of the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s “Lend a Hand” program and promised it is the first of many to come to help the family through the recovery process.(GCSO)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - It was an emotional moment inside the hospital room of a Big Bend deputy who was shot three times in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Chicara Hearns, 27, was in great spirits Wednesday night, cracking jokes from her hospital bed inside Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, said Lt. Anglie Holmes of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

Holmes said Hearns, who is a three-year veteran of the agency, had already started physical therapy roughly 24-hours after undergoing emergency surgery. Sheriff Morris Young paid the deputy a visit at TMH earlier Wednesday afternoon, in which he surprised her mother with a check inside the hospital room.

“I want to present you with $1,000 and, like I said, this is just for y’all to get something to eat, or whatever,” he said during a live stream on the GCSO Facebook page. “Like we talked about last night, I don’t want you worrying about nothing, but your baby — that’s it.”

Morris presented the check on behalf of the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s “Lend a Hand” program and promised it is the first of many to come to help the family through the recovery process.

“I just wanted to show the public how the law enforcement community comes together. There are the things they don’t see behind the scenes. Law enforcement like to take care of their own,” Morris said.

Deputy Hearns is lucky to be alive after being the target of a hail of gunfire. She is expected to be released from the hospital within the next week. Officials said the perpetrator is a repeat offender and has since been charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundrie Search
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part II
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part 3
11_17 Crash Tuttle
Road back open after accident in Sarasota County
This rock fell off a truck and smashed through the windshield of a Jeep on I-75 Tuesday.
Rock smashes through families’ windshield on I-75

Latest News

Ivan Alberto Galaz and Avery Autumn Shepherd
Burglary suspects arrested after being chased by homeowner
All Faiths Food Bank turkey giveaway
All Faiths Food Bank Turkey Drive to be held today
A truck overturned at U.S. 301 and DeSoto Road.
Truck overturns at U.S. 301 and DeSoto Road
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday November 18
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday November 18