Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Private businesses in Florida will be forced to let workers opt out of coronavirus vaccine mandates after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping legislative package to combat federal requirements.

DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bills into law Thursday at a car dealership in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, embracing a coded stand-in for swearing at President Joe Biden that has become popular in right-wing circles.

The new law prevents businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundrie Search
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part II
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part III
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
11_17 Crash Tuttle
Road back open after accident in Sarasota County
This rock fell off a truck and smashed through the windshield of a Jeep on I-75 Tuesday.
Rock smashes through families’ windshield on I-75

Latest News

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Fire crews called to the Publix at University and Tuttle
Fire crews called to Publix at University and Tuttle
Julius Jones supporters react at the announcement that Gov. Kevin Stitt has commuted the...
EXPLAINER: How Julius Jones’ execution was stopped
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
Judge tosses convictions of 2 men in killing of Malcolm X