Burglary suspects arrested after being chased by homeowner

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (Englewood Sun) - An Englewood homeowner interrupted a burglary inside his home Nov. 10; two suspects are in jail after a chase through the neighborhood, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to our coverage partners at the Englewood Sun, deputies responded to the initial call around 3:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Smith Street.

The residents of the home were awakened “from a sound in the kitchen.” They told deputies that they went to investigate, they saw a tall man run out of the front door.

The homeowner said he chased the subject and observed him get into a black pick-up truck and he noticed his dirt bike was in the bed of the truck as it drove away, the arrest report said.

One of the residents called a friend before contacting 911. According to the report, the friend told deputies that he was driving to the residence when he saw the suspects’ vehicle.

The witness said that the vehicle was sitting in the Mower Medix parking lot on Placida Road. He told deputies that he went to confront the driver, and observed a man in the driver’s seat and a woman in the passenger seat; the vehicle then fled north toward South McCall Road.

At this point, the witness said that he contacted 911 and followed the vehicle.

Charlotte County Dispatch advised road patrols that the witness was in pursuit of the suspects’ vehicle; the vehicle was eventually located and deputies conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was later identified as Ivan Alberto Galaz, 22, of San Antonio, Texas; the passenger was identified as Avery Autumn Shepherd, 20, of Midland, Texas. The pair were detained for further investigation, according to the report.

Among the listed items stolen from the residence include a dirt bike, a handgun, clothing, a Hooter’s uniform, a wallet, two cellphones, and multiple Louis Vuitton bags.

Most of the stolen items were in plain sight in the bed of the truck and the rear cab of the truck, deputies said.

Galaz and Shepherd have both been charged with armed burglary, grand theft, and grand theft of a motor vehicle; they are currently held on no bond.

Their arraignments are scheduled for Dec. 13.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.