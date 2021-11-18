Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

All Faiths Food Bank Turkey Drive to be held today

All Faiths Food Bank turkey giveaway
All Faiths Food Bank turkey giveaway
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank is going to hold a food distribution in Sarasota Thursday evening.

Thanksgiving turkeys will be handed out at Ed Smith Stadium on Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. This event is for Sarasota County residents and proof of residency is required.

Before you can attend you must fill pre register here. Once you have filled out the form a member of staff will reach out to complete registration.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laundrie Search
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part II
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
The Search for Answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part 3
11_17 Crash Tuttle
Road back open after accident in Sarasota County
This rock fell off a truck and smashed through the windshield of a Jeep on I-75 Tuesday.
Rock smashes through families’ windshield on I-75

Latest News

Ivan Alberto Galaz and Avery Autumn Shepherd
Burglary suspects arrested after being chased by homeowner
A truck overturned at U.S. 301 and DeSoto Road.
Truck overturns at U.S. 301 and DeSoto Road
Sheriff Morris presented the check on behalf of the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s...
Gadsden County deputy shot 3 times gifted check from colleagues around the state
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday November 18
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday November 18