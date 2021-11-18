All Faiths Food Bank Turkey Drive to be held today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank is going to hold a food distribution in Sarasota Thursday evening.

Thanksgiving turkeys will be handed out at Ed Smith Stadium on Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. This event is for Sarasota County residents and proof of residency is required.

Before you can attend you must fill pre register here. Once you have filled out the form a member of staff will reach out to complete registration.

