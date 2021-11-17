Warm Wednesday followed by a wet Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather will be beautiful again on Wednesday with generally sunny skies to start the day and temperatures not nearly as chilly as they have been. Temperatures will be around 63 degrees to start the day and then warm to 82 degrees by mid afternoon. There will be no chance for rain on Wednesday but then things change significantly on Thursday as a storm system approaches.

Rain mainly Thursday afternoon through early Fri. A.M. (WWSB)

We have made the call for a First Alert Weather day on Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as some heavy rainfall will be possibly moving in. A “First Alert Weather Day” means we will see some disruptive weather as showers and a few isolated thunderstorms move in over the area. On a scale of 1 to 5, 5 being the worse, we are anticipating a 2 on that scale. The main concern would be heavy rain at times. Now the timing is not locked down as of yet but it’s looking more and more like the heaviest of the rainfall will be during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. At this time we are not expecting to see any severe weather but we could see some wind gusts with some of the storms up to 40 mph.

Some areas could see an inch or two from Thursday through early Fri. morning (wwsb)

Rainfall amounts could exceed 2 inches in some isolated areas, but generally 1 to 2″ of rain can be expected over a large area. What we have is a large area of deep tropical moisture being drawn up into the Gulf as a cold front will be approaching from the NW. These two features will merge over SW Florida which will bring some heavy downpours at times.

Outside of the rain we will see mostly cloudy skies with a high around 82 degrees. The rain chance is at 60% for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night we will still see rain in and out through the night and then tapering off by early Friday morning. The low on Friday will be in the upper 60s.

Friday the cold front will align with the upper level winds and will pull up stationary near our area. The proximity of this front to our area will bring a mix of sun and clouds on Friday and a small chance for a few showers throughout the day. The high on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be picking up out of the NNE at 10-15 mph.

Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and only a 20% chance for a few showers. It will still be breezy with winds out of the NE 15 mph.

Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and a high around 80 after a low in the mid 60s.

The next big cold front will move through on Monday night which will bring a big chill to our area on Tuesday with highs on Tuesday only around 70 degrees.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 15 knots in the morning on Wednesday subsiding to 5-10 knots by the afternoon. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.

