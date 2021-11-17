Advertise With Us
Teen’s stalled car hit by train in Palmetto

No one was injured when a train his a car stalled on tracks in Palmetto
No one was injured when a train his a car stalled on tracks in Palmetto(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A 16-year-old escaped injury Tuesday evening when her car was hit by a train in Palmetto, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the girl was driving on 39th St. East when her car stalled as she attempted to cross some train tracks.

With a train approaching, she could not restart the vehicle. She got out of the car and ran away from the tracks before the train smashed into the car. No injuries were reported.

The Highway Patrol is investigating. No citations have been issued.

