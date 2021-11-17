Teen’s stalled car hit by train in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A 16-year-old escaped injury Tuesday evening when her car was hit by a train in Palmetto, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the girl was driving on 39th St. East when her car stalled as she attempted to cross some train tracks.

With a train approaching, she could not restart the vehicle. She got out of the car and ran away from the tracks before the train smashed into the car. No injuries were reported.

The Highway Patrol is investigating. No citations have been issued.

