Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Target avoids labor shortage, sees low turnover

Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.
Target says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.(CNN, POOL, HHS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Target doesn’t seem to be having the same staffing shortage issues plaguing other retailers.

The company says its worker retention rate is high and it is not struggling to fill open positions.

Target revealed Wednesday that its turnover rate for hourly workers was lower this year than in 2019.

The company is also adding 100,000 temporary employees for the busy holiday season.

Pay rate begins at $15 an hour, and workers are eligible to receive spot bonuses for working during a lockdown.

Target says it is focused on keeping current staffers by offering flexible schedules and more training.

Pay for store employees who work weekends has also increased from now until Christmas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Laundrie Search
The search for answers: Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito, Part 2
This rock fell off a truck and smashed through the windshield of a Jeep on I-75 Tuesday.
Rock smashes through families’ windshield on I-75
A crash has closed the center lane of I-75.
Crash opens lanes in I-75 southbound at Mendoza Road
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Florida woman who sued for ivermectin dies from COVID

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Part III
11_17 Crash Tuttle
Accident in Sarasota County causes road closure
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 assassination of Malcolm X