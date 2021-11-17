Sarasota Mayor is city’s first Hispanic official, youngest to rise to position

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - The newest mayor of the city of Sarasota is the youngest and first Hispanic official to rise to that position.

Thirty-one-year-old Erik Arroyo has gone from city commissioner to ceremonial mayor after being voted unanimously by fellow commissioners. Arroyo says his mother “worked tirelessly” to come to the U.S. as a single parent and continued to support him back home. He emigrated 15 years ago to join her. Arroyo will serve a one-year term unless re-elected by city commissioners.

The role is largely ceremonial but he runs city commission meetings and represents the city’s 750 employees.

