Sarasota city offices closed for holiday; trash pickup affected
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Waste collection schedules will be affected by the holiday. There will be no garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.
Collection will be delayed by one day:
- Thursday collection will occur one day later, on Friday, Nov. 26
- Friday collection will occur one day later, on Saturday, Nov. 27
There will also be no commercial garbage collection Thursday. Solid Waste staff will coordinate with commercial customers to adjust their individual collections accordingly.
Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities will vary:
- Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., will be closed Nov. 25 and 26.
- Lido Pool, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, will be closed Nov. 25 and 26.
- Nature Trails at Bobby Jones Golf Club, 1000 Circus Blvd., will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Payne Park Tennis Center, 2050 Adams Lane, will be closed Nov. 25 and 26
- Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., will be closed Nov. 25 and 26.
- Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail - The Box Office will be closed Thursday and open Friday.
For more information on garbage collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.