Sarasota city offices closed for holiday; trash pickup affected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Waste collection schedules will be affected by the holiday. There will be no garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25.

Collection will be delayed by one day:

Thursday collection will occur one day later, on Friday, Nov. 26

Friday collection will occur one day later, on Saturday, Nov. 27

There will also be no commercial garbage collection Thursday. Solid Waste staff will coordinate with commercial customers to adjust their individual collections accordingly.

Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities will vary:

For more information on garbage collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.

