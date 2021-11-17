Rock smashes through families’ windshield on I-75

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Vermont family had a close call on Interstate 75 Wednesday in Collier County, when a large rock crashed though their windshield, injuring a passenger, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The three people were traveling south in a Jeep near the Immokalee Road exit when a rock in the back of a pickup truck ahead of them flew out of the truck bed, bounced on the road and went through the windshield. The rock hit a 37-year-old woman in the front passenger seat.

The woman reportedly had minor injuries. The other two people in the Jeep, the 43-year-old male driving and a 9-year-old girl, were not injured.

The pickup, whose driver was apparently unaware of the incident, exited at Immokalee Road and remains unknown.

If anyone has information regarding the pickup, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

Damage to a car seat can be seen after a a rock went through the windshield on this Jeep in I-75 Tuesday. (Florida Highway Patrol)

