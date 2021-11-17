Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Police cracking down on speeding in school zones

Police increasing patrol around school zones.
Police increasing patrol around school zones.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port and other parts of the Suncoast continuing to crack down on motorists violating the speed limit in school zones.

”Even being out there every single day, we still find a lot of people speeding through the school zone,” said Sergeant Kevin Lyon with the North Port Police Department Traffic Unit.

Lyon says there are still issues around school zones and it can be dangerous. On a ride-along on Tuesday afternoon with police, ABC7 noticed numerous vehicles pulled over for violating the school zone speed limit.

“School zones are our busiest areas at certain times of the day and where some of our most precious possessions are,” said Lyon. “Our kids are walking out of school, driving out of school, coming to school.”

School zone speed limits are typically 15 or 20 miles per hour, depending on the location. It is enforced around the time students are going to school or when school is letting out. There is now more of a police presence around each of these school zones.

“We got one there and got another one up the road waiting,” said Lyon.

One parent ABC7 talked with couldn’t be happier to see the police out there keeping kids safe.

“I love their presence out here, I love the fact that they aren’t afraid to pull people over,” said Tracy Hussey, a parent of a North Port High School student. “I mean these are our kids and if you see how crowded this is when school lets out, you’ll understand that people have to slow down.”

If you are caught speeding in a school zone, it can cost you anywhere from $163 to $463, and even a possible court date with the judge.

“It’s not about ticketing anybody, it’s about enforcing and getting education to the public,” said Lyon. “Our key goal is to stop crashes and safety for everyone.”

