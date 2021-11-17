Dry today but waves of rain in the Thursday forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will drive today’s weather with mostly sunny skies and a dry afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer in the morning and slightly warmer in the afternoon, with highs in the low 80s.

No rain in today’s forecast but tomorrow could be wet. Upper-level winds and surface boundaries will combine with an approaching front to spike the Thursday afternoon rain chances to 70%. Total rainfall could exceed one inch in isolated pockets. Thunderstorms will be possible but most rain will come from showers. No severe weather is expected.

The front will be south of us on Friday but winds off the Gulf will keep the clouds around. A few of the clouds could produce a light shower or two, but the Friday rain chance will be much lower. Saturday will also feature some cloud cover with very small rain chances. We clear on Sunday at the latest.

Next week a more powerful cold front will move in. The north wind behind this Tuesday cold front will bring a gusty wind and could lower high temperatures into the 60s for a few days. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday should be dry.

