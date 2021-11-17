Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Driver escapes serious injuries after car is folded, spindled and mutilated by semi

A Nissan sedan was crushed by a semi-trailer Tuesday in Washington state. The drive had only minor injuries, police said.(Washington State Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Washington (WWSB) - A driver in Washington state is lucky to be alive after their car was crushed by a semi-trailer -- and escaped with only minor injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

The Washington State Patrol responded to a report of a crash on a bridge on Interstate 5 in Mount Vernon to find a Nissan Altima sitting under the cab of a semi -- literally folded in half, with the driver inside.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” WSP Trooper Rocky Oliphant tweeted.

The person was trapped in the crushed car for a time because traffic on the bridge was causing the semi-truck to move, Oliphant said.

A tow truck was able to lift the front end of the semi off the car, allowing the bridge to reopen to traffic, Oliphant said.

“In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it,” Oliphant said.

