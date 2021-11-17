Disney Cruise Lines to require kids 5-11 to be vaccinated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Starting on Jan. 13, Disney Cruise Lines will requiring all children, ages 5-11, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccination will be a requirement for all Guests ages 5 and up for sailings beginning on or after January 13, 2022. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, paid for by the guest, taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date.

Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test.

Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority,” the release reads, “Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic or all on board.”

