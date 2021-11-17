Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - St “Amands” Circle

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was almost called “Ringling Isles.” But the Florida real estate bust in 1928 crushed that idea. So we call it “St Armands Circle,” named after the man who first owned it, with a little typo in his name!

Now we know it as the destination for high-end shops and great restaurants, just like John Ringling’s dreamed of. And a high-end hotel may be coming in the future!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

