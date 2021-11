SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An accident on North Tuttle Avenue and Dr. MLK Jr. Way has left at least one transported with minor injuries, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Deputy on scene.

North Tuttle Avenue is currently closed.

(WWSB)

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.